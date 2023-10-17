‘I'm not a highly…’: When Emma Stone broke her silence and addressed the awkward hug at Golden Globes

In the world of Hollywood, even the most glamorous stars can find themselves in relatable, cringe-worthy moments. Emma Stone, the beloved actress known for her candid and down-to-earth personality, recently addressed one such incident that occurred at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017, during a candid conversation on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show'.

Recalling the awkward hug that echoed

Emma Stone, acclaimed for her role in La La Land, had already won hearts with her moving acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical. Her speech, touching on themes of belief, creativity, and hope, was a highlight of the evening. However, the evening took an unexpectedly awkward turn when the film's director, Damien Chazelle, won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

As any colleague would naturally do, Emma Stone sought to congratulate Chazelle, who was basking in his win. With intentions pure as gold, Emma moved in for a friendly hug just as Chazelle leaned in to kiss his girlfriend. What unfolded was the epitome of an awkward embrace, best described as a "side-hug-embrace."

Addressing the oddity on The Jimmy Fallon Show

In her recent appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Emma Stone decided to set the record straight. She revisited the humorous incident that left the audience in chuckles at the Golden Globes. The actress, known for her authentic and unscripted charm, shared her perspective on the encounter.

As she recalled the moment, she admitted that it was indeed an awkward situation. Her honest and candid nature showed through as she reflected on the encounter, saying, "That was weird—I'm sorry." The audience, both in the studio and at home, had a hearty laugh as they watched Emma's good-natured response to the unexpected hug.

As the conversation unfolded on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show,' Emma Stone's ability to find humor in the moment and share it with the world served as a delightful reminder that even Hollywood stars can find themselves in endearingly cringe-worthy situations. Her "I'm not a highly choreographed person" attitude and candid approach to the incident have only endeared her further to her fans.

In the grand tapestry of award show moments, the awkward hug at the Golden Globes, now addressed on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show,' continues to be a charming and relatable throwback moment in Emma Stone's illustrious career.

