'I'm not asleep, my mind is alive': When Jimmy Fallon surprised Taylor Swift with a video of her mom secretly recorded after her Lasik surgery

Back in 2019, Taylor Swift sat down for an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host brought up the fact that she had recently gotten her laser eye surgery. He also resurfaced an embarrassing old video taken by Swift's mother post-surgery. Swift was in awe that Kimmel had managed to secure the video.

Jimmy Kimmel shared a hilarious video of Taylor Swift after her eye surgery

In the interview, Kimmel asked her about her major Lasik eye surgery, to which she responded in shock, "Yeah, but um- I did but I don't even tell people that." She then went on to share, "No, it was great. I really can see very well." Kimmel asked her if she was on painkillers during the time and the singer responded, "They definitely give you some pretty hard-core pills after you have a laser in your eye."

By this time, Taylor's curiosity had peaked and she asked Kimmel, "What is going on? What is happening right now." Jimmy shared, "So you're saying post-surgery, you're a little loopy? You know? You have things in your eyes?" The host then revealed, "Your mom may or may not have videotaped you after the surgery. And she gave us the video. This is a world premiere; you have to check this out." The duo got the crowd roaring into laughter.

Taylor Swift reacts to her embarrassing video being televised

Jimmy Kimmel then went on to present the video of Taylor which was taken while she was at home after her Lasik surgery. In the hilarious video, Taylor can be seen freaking out over a banana that she was trying to eat. The singer almost cried over the fact that she picked the wrong banana and her mother was seen comforting her. Her mother reminds her that crying isn’t what Taylor wants to do, to which the Blank Space singer says, “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way.” Later in the video she can be seen lying down and eating the banana when her mother requests her to not fall asleep. Taylor hilariously responds, “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive.”

Reacting to the video being televised, Taylor quipped, “She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you?”

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour that has broken multiple records.

