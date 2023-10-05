‘I'm not completely sure…’: When Jennifer Aniston reflected on how she has endured being ‘shamed’ for everything in her life

Jennifer Aniston has made a name for herself as one of the most defining artists, having a fantastic career from the 90s right to the present days. She has had various achievements to her name as a prolific actor and producer.

In the media though, she has had an unfortunate experience of having her career achievements sidelined in favor of judgment on her personal life and private decisions. She opened up about these experiences in the pages of Marie Claire in 2016.

Jennifer Aniston on media’s unfair treatment of her

In 2016, Jennifer Aniston had written a Huffington Post Essay about the media's unfair treatment of women in the entertainment business, judging them on the basis of their personal life and decisions more than their worth as artists. In the same year she expanded on this thought, relating to her own struggles on the pages of Marie Claire.

"My marital status has been shamed," the Horrible Bosses actor had described. "My divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed. It's like, 'Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?'”

The former FRIENDS actor had been particularly targeted over her childlessness at that point, which completely disregarded her celebrated and incredibly successful career in the Industry.

Jennifer Aniston on her plans for her professional journey

From being a household name because of her work in FRIENDS which later turned into a successful transition to a similarly successful film career, Jennifer Aniston has had quite a journey.

In the same interview with Marie Claire in 2016, the We’re the Millers actor described what she envisioned to be the second innings of her career and how she intends to make her choices to have a more fulfilling career.

"This is a time when I'm not completely sure what I'm doing," she says. "I'm at this sort of crossroads trying to figure out what inspires me deep in my core. What used to make me tick is not necessarily making me tick anymore ... The most challenging thing right now is trying to find what it is that makes my heart sing." Aniston had highlighted that over her decision to take a step back from her career to evaluate her choices.

In doing so, the Marley & Me actor made a conscious choice to stand out as the able performer that she has proven herself to be and not be bogged down by the media's unfair portrayal of her.

