‘I’m Not Even Able To...’: Hoda Kotb Emotionally Bids Adieu To The Today Show As A Co-Host After 17 Years

Hoda Kotb emotionally bid farewell to the Today Show after 17 years of co-hosting alongside Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. The journalist expressed her gratitude to the audience, as well as the cast and crew of the show, the NBC network, and her co-anchors, who supported her throughout her journey.

Before signing off from the channel for the final time, the mother of two gave a heartfelt shoutout to Al Roker, Guthrie, and Craig Melvin. In her tearful speech, Kotb said, "I'm not even able to articulate it because I'm a mess most of the time, but I just want to say thanks."

She further added, "Carson [Daly], you're like the secret sauce on this show, man. Without you, the show doesn’t hum. You have that thing, and you bring it every day."

The talk show host continued her gratitude speech, calling Roker the first person she met on set and the first person to become her friend. She added, "Al, you’re my first friend here, the first person I met. When I got sick, you were the first person who walked into the room and said I was going to be okay."

Next up, Kotb went on to thank Guthrie and Malvin as she said, "Who shows up for everybody? This girl.” The anchor noted that her co-host stood up beside her as a rock.

She went on to state, "When your brother died, it was this girl. When I was going through stuff with Hope, it was this girl. She's in the room. She's always in the room and I love you."

As for Malvin, all Kotb did was to motivate him and praise him for the position he has owned. The 60-year-old claimed, "Craig, I mean, I'm so happy for you.” She said further, "You earned this. You own this. And come Monday at 7:00 a.m., I'm going to be dead asleep. But you're gonna be fantastic. You're going to bring it home! Craig, you're gonna be so good. You and Savannah are going to be magic."

Hoda Kotb announced taking an exit from the Today Show in September and revealed that now it's time that she is focused on her kids and family.

