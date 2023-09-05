'I’m not giving up that ticket': Tom Holland once rejected the opportunity to work with Tom Hardy in USD 1.3 billion franchise

Tom Holland, the beloved actor who has portrayed Peter Parker since 2016, has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding Spider-Man's departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The ongoing dispute between Marvel Studios and Sony Entertainment has left fans in suspense about the web-slinger's future in the MCU.

The Marvel-Sony dispute

At the heart of this issue lies a complex negotiation between two entertainment giants. Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, sought a deal that would grant them 50% of the box office earnings from future standalone Spider-Man films. Sony, however, declined this proposition, leading to Spider-Man's exit from the MCU. While rumors suggest that negotiations may still be ongoing, the immediate fallout has been significant.

Tom Holland's reaction

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his character's future, Tom Holland appears to be taking it all in stride. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a cheerful selfie taken during a walk in Los Angeles, alongside none other than Robert Downey Jr., who famously portrayed Iron Man in the MCU. The caption read, "We did it, Mr. Stark!" This lighthearted response has reassured fans that Holland remains positive about his journey as Spider-Man.

Additionally, Holland and Downey Jr. posed with action figures of their iconic characters, reinforcing their bond and the indelible mark they've left on the MCU.

Tom Holland hopes for the Venom Sequel

In an interview with Collider, Tom Holland expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Tom Hardy, who plays Venom in Sony's Spider-Verse. However, he made it clear that any potential crossover would have to occur within the MCU, as he is not willing to relinquish his connection to the beloved Marvel universe. This statement highlights Holland's commitment to his role as Spider-Man and his desire to continue his journey in the MCU.

Support from loved ones

Tom Holland's father, comedian Dominic Holland, weighed in on the situation with a sense of optimism. He acknowledged that he lacked insider knowledge of the dispute but expressed confidence that the Spider-Man show would go on. This unwavering support from his family adds an extra layer of encouragement for Holland during this challenging period.

