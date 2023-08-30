'I'm not going to cook tonight,' How Emily Blunt USED Leonardo DiCaprio to make husband John Krasinski prepare meal for her

John Krasinski has been in the limelight for the longest time for being the apple of everyone's eye. However, what has been out of the limelight has been his personal life and married life with Emily Blunt. Well, the actor and director was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about having two children and what work it is for women to keep up with all the household work. Here is what John had to say on the matter of cooking for his wife, and looking after the children.

Emily Blunt uses Leonardo DiCaprio to make husband John Krasinski to cook for her

In his appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actor and director John Krasinski shared some heartwarming insights into his busy summer. During the interview, Krasinski chatted about his latest film, The Hollars, in which he both directed and starred. As the talks continued, he went on to talk about the experience of helping out and working on the household chores. He also joyfully talked about the birth of his second daughter, Violet Krasinski, born on June 20, 2023. Violet joined big sister Hazel, who is 2 years old and the daughter of Krasinski and his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Taking advantage of Emily's break before her promotional duties for The Girl on the Train kick in, John has been stepping up with more responsibilities on the home front. "I actually just started cooking," he revealed amidst a cheerful audience response. Jimmy courteously hushed the crowd, but John welcomed the support. "Absolutely clap for that!" he said. "It only took me 36 years to learn how to cook for myself," the actor claimed.

John and Emily's bet

"We made a stupid bet and I lost," the actor said. "The bet was Emily said something about Leonardo DiCaprio being 41. And I said, 'How dare you! That cherub of a man—that cherub of a talent—can't be more than 28.' He's not over 40, was my thing. She said, 'If I'm right, you have to cook for me every Sunday. And if you're right, you get play Call of Duty one a week.' So I thought, 'Here we go! This is the good stuff.' He's 41."

This is what the actor had to tell the fans about what the incident was all about. It all started with a bet and then he now has to cook at least one meal a day. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more intel on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

