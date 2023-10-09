‘I’m not going to shoot it’ When John Krasinski once firmly rejected doing this scene in the Office Show

John Krasinski, well-known for his role as Jim in the hit TV series The Office, once shared a behind-the-scenes story about a scene he refused to film. Here's what the actor shared

John Krasinski shared about rejecting the cheating scene

During the show's eighth season, there was a storyline in which Jim was supposed to kiss a temporary office administrator while Pam (played by Jenna Fischer) was on maternity leave. However, when Krasinski learned about this plot development, he took a firm stance and refused to shoot the scene. John shared, “That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down, I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it.’” Krasinski stated the reason “My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.”

Fortunately, the show's creator, Greg Daniels, respected Krasinski's decision and agreed to remove the scene from the script. Daniels even sees the worry among fans about a potentially negative ending as a positive engagement tool. He believed that by creating some concern among viewers, they could ultimately provide a more satisfying and relieving outcome.

John Krasinski shared his journey to The Office Role

On a more personal note, John Krasinski shared a heartwarming story about almost giving up on his acting career. He revealed that, at one point, he shared that he felt "This is terrible. It’s so scary. This is the worst. Waiting tables, not as fun as they say." However, his mother provided him with invaluable support and encouragement. John shared that his mother said, "It’s September. wait it out. wait until the end of the year. don’t give up just yet.’ I was telling her to come get me.” Just three weeks later, Krasinski received the role in The Office that would ultimately become his career-defining moment. He fondly credits his mother for her unwavering belief in him during that challenging period.

