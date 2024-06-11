'I’m Not Going To Sign For A Sequel': Alyson Hannigan Reveals Why She Initially Pulled Out From Her Role In American Pie

As the 25th anniversary of the 1999 teen movie American Pie approaches, Alyson Hannigan shared a story about almost missing out on returning for its sequels. She played the role of Michelle Flaherty in the movie. Here's what Hannigan revealed.

Alyson Hannigan reveals why she initially refused to work in American Pie

Alyson Hannigan revealed in an interview with The Vulture, “The best story from the whole thing was that you know, it was a low-budget movie with all these tiers of negotiations, there was an A-tier and a B-tier. I think I was on the bottom C-tier with Seann [William Scott].”

She added, “So it’s just scale plus 10 [percent to an agent]. There’s no negotiating on the C-tier because the character is not that important." She and Seann William Scott found themselves in the lowest tier, which limited their ability to negotiate for better pay.

The How I Met You Mother actress told the outlet, “I was like, ‘Okay, fine.’ It was seven days and it was more of a passion project. Then, in the contract, there was a sequel clause, I said, ‘Look, I’m getting paid scale plus 10. I’m not going to sign for a sequel. That doesn’t make sense.’"

She continued, "I sound like I was being really difficult, but I just thought it was silly. So they took that [clause] out, which ended up being really nice for me when I did the sequel. There were a couple smart things I did back then.”

Her decision paid off when the clause was removed, allowing her to return for American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion in the following years.

Alyson Hannigan worked in the franchise despite conflicting schedules

Alongside her breakout role as Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hannigan found playing Michelle appealing because of the character's unpredictability compared to Willow's more perfect persona.

Juggling both roles meant dealing with demanding schedules, including working long hours and pulling all-nighters to meet the demands of both productions.

Reflecting on her journey with American Pie, Hannigan highlighted the challenges and rewards of playing Michelle, a character who evolved throughout the franchise.

The American Pie is currently available to stream on Applpe TV.

