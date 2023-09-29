‘I’m not gonna be able to get through...': When Maggie Wheeler revealed her iconic Janice laugh in FRIENDS was only possible due to Matthew Perry

Maggie Wheeler, renowned for her portrayal of Janice in the iconic TV series Friends, once spilled the beans about the origins of Janice's signature laugh. Janice, known for her distinct laugh and the catchphrase "Oh. My. God!" had an on-again-off-again relationship with Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, before he tied the knot with Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox. Wheeler gave the credit for her character’s signature laugh to Matthew Perry, as she felt that her co-star was really funny.

Maggie Wheeler credits Matthew Perry for her character’s iconic laughter

During a special appearance in the much-awaited Friends reunion episode, Wheeler joined her former castmates and revealed some intriguing details about Janice's character development. The actress disclosed that Janice's iconic laugh was inspired by none other than her co-star, Matthew Perry. She expressed her admiration for Perry's comedic talent, recognizing his humorous presence.

Wheeler shared, “Matthew Perry is so funny, and the minute I set eyes on him and he opened his mouth I thought, 'Oh God, I’m gonna lose it, I’m gonna crack up. This character needs a laugh because I’m not gonna be able to get through a single scene with this guy.’ And I just looked at him and I went [Janice's laugh] and that was it. It was just born in the moment."

How Maggie Wheeler’s Janice hooked viewers with her iconic laughter on Friends

Maggie Wheeler’s character Janice made her recurring appearances in 19 episodes throughout the series Friends. The character’s memorable laughter in combination with her catchphrase wouldn’t fail to make the audience laugh. Her character's knack for showing up just when Chandler thought he had finally moved on created countless comical scenes for the show. Janice's limited appearance in the sitcom didn’t stop her from becoming one of the show's most memorable characters.

Though anyone could hardly disagree with Wheeler about the comedic prowess of Perry, her revelation about the origins of Janice's laugh added another layer of charm to her beloved character's legacy.

