‘I’m not in a…’: Revisiting Harry Styles' shady and hilarious SNL monologue filled with ‘boy band’ One Direction jokes

Harry Styles is a terrific singer. Today, he has defined and made his place solid in pop culture. He is one of the top-selling artists, with many beats topping the chart. Styles rose to prominence when he was in a boy band called One Direction, and then, after 5 years of massive success, the group went on an indefinite hiatus and went on to pursue solo careers. After his massive success as a solo artist, Harry Styles was once invited to host SNL in 2019, where his opening monologue was filled with One Direction jokes and shady notes to band members.

Revisiting Harry Styles hilarious and shady SNL monologue

We are looking back on a hilarious moment when Harry Styles made an epic SNL monologue in 2019. As Harry Styles fans are well aware, the artist presented Saturday Night Live in 2019. When Harry Styles took the stage as the show's host, he instantly cracked a few jokes at his expense, and he managed to deliver a One Direction punchline right away.

Styles stormed onto the stage for the opening statement and immediately began riffing on what he knows best: music. "I'm a very serious musician, and nothing says serious musicians like talking while playing the piano," he explained before taking a seat at the piano. Styles channeled his inner lounge lizard, smirking through a couple of quips before going over his career highlights.

In addition to delighting us with his musical and comic talents, Harry used his introductory statement to criticize his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. He joked during his monologue, "I'm not in a boy band anymore. I am not in a boyband; I'm presently in a one-man band. I used to be in a band called One Direction. I love those guys, Niall, Liam, and Louis," and then he struggles to recall the name of the third person who was in the band (presumably Zayn), before adding, "And, uh, Ringo! That's all there is to it."

Harry Styles on the professional front

Harry Styles released his third album, Harry's House, in 2022, for which he even won a Grammy Award, and has appeared in films such as Don't Worry Darling and Policeman. Styles also completed his Love on Tour this year and is currently taking a break to write and record new music.

