'I’m not kidding when I say...': When Ryan Gosling thought he'd have to 'defend' La La Land to audiences

La La Land was one of the biggest movies during the 2016-17 awards season, swiping up all accolades in its way. The Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling starrer received much praise and love, as the musical became the talk of the town at the time. But according to Gosling he never expected such positive fanfare for the film, in fact, he had a totally different idea about how it would be received. Here's what the actor had to say.

Ryan Gosling was ready to 'defend' La La Land

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter all the way back in 2017, the actor admitted he didn't expect the level of success La La Land was able to achieve. He said, "I’m not kidding when I say I thought we’d really have to defend this film. This has been a nice turn of events." The Gray Man actor explained that even though in the past he had been proud of the projects he's taken on, the audiences never felt quite the same. Ryan added, "I’ve loved and been proud of films before that, for whatever reason, weren’t met with a mutual reception. Maybe it was the wrong time, or the film was released in the wrong way, or I’m just delusional."

The then 36-year-old counted it as a "win" that they were able to make the Damien Chazelle directorial the way they wanted to, adding, "That was enough." Gosling continued, "The fact that audiences have received it the way they have was more than enough. Then I meet people who say they’ve seen the film three or five times. I’ve never had an experience like that with a film."

ALSO READ: 'I’ve always been aware of it': When Ryan Gosling expressed his thoughts and said ‘women are better than men'

Ryan Gosling's favorite scene in La La Land

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during the same interview, Ryan opened up about his favorite sequence, which happened to be the very first song of the film. The star admitted, "The opening number," because as per the star, all he had to do during that part was to sit in his car and watch, he added, "I had a front-row seat, and there was no danger of me souring the deal."

Meanwhile, fast forward to 2023 and Gosling is still doing pretty well for himself as his movie Barbie has taken over the world and the box office.

ALSO READ: "She Approved": When Emma Stone nodded at now-ex Andrew Garfield's 'package' in USD 200 million movie