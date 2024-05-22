Charlie Hunnam recently discussed why he left the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise, over 10 years after his departure. Hunnam was originally cast as Christian Grey alongside Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele, but he was replaced by Jamie Dornan while Johnson remained in the role.

Charlie Hunnam expresses regret about not being able to play Christian Grey

Back in June 2014, Charlie Hunnam talked about the role in an interview with Life & Style, saying, “I felt like I had an interesting take on that character and felt like I could have done a good job of playing Christian Grey, otherwise I wouldn’t have taken it on in the first place,”

Hunnam added, “When you put the time into something like that and a character comes alive in your mind, it’s heartbreaking not to be able to play him, it was definitely kind of heartbreaking having to say goodbye to that character and not bring it to life.”

Recently, TMZ caught up with Hunnam and asked him about his decision to leave the project. Initially, he was reluctant to discuss it, saying, "Aw man, can't talk about this!" When asked by the reporter, "How has that [the decision to pull out of the film] worked out for you, 10 years on."

The actor humorously responded, “I’m not nearly as rich as I would have been.” Hunnam was also asked if he changes the channel when the movie comes on TV. He admitted, “I have not seen it, but that’s not by design. I want to see it. I’ve been waiting!”

Charlie Hunnam gives major spoilers of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Charlie Hunnam recently opened up about his character Kai’s betrayal in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire a new sci-fi epic directed by Zack Snyder.

Kai, a mercenary pilot, is hired to help rebel leader Kora (Sofia Boutella) gather a team to fight the oppressive Imperium. Despite initially showing signs of joining their cause, Kai ultimately betrays them for a bounty, turning them over to Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein).

Hunnam explained in a recent interview with USA Today that his approach to playing Kai, was wanting viewers to like and trust the character before his betrayal. He said, "I didn't want somebody else playing Kai and thinking he was a bad guy, I see him exactly as he wants to be played."

Hunnam revealed that much of Kai’s backstory, which explains his motivations, was cut from the final film. This included a scene where Kai shares how the Imperium killed his family, shaping his opportunistic nature.

In Rebel Moon, Kai's plan backfires when Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) shoots him in the head instead of Kora. Despite the mortal injury, Hunnam hinted at the possibility of Kai’s return, noting that another character, Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), might have survived a deadly battle. However, Snyder confirmed that Kai is definitely dead.

Rebel Moon is an expanding universe, with a second film, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, set to release in April 2024. This film will delve deeper into Kora's backstory and her fight against the Motherworld.

Snyder hopes to create multiple follow-up films, envisioning up to six in total. He also mentioned that R-rated extended director's cuts of both Rebel Moon films will be released around summer 2024, featuring more intense battles and mature content, per Yahoo Entertainment.

