‘I’m Not Okay’: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Thoughts on Dropping Off Son Moses at College

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared a rare video of her son Moses as he prepared to leave the nest. The Iron Man actress posted a short video on social media while answering fan questions. When asked if Moses had left for college, Paltrow responded that she was dealing with it but wasn't quite ready and was struggling. She then flipped the camera to Moses, who humorously remarked, "She hasn't quite gotten rid of me," prompting them both to laugh.

Like any other mother, Gwyneth Paltrow is finding it difficult to let her son leave the house. In her Instagram stories, she shared moments of quality time with Moses in the backyard. Earlier in March, Paltrow had mentioned her sadness as her daughter, Apple Martin, left for college, noting that Moses would be following soon.

Moses is set to attend Brown University, following in his sister Apple's footsteps. Paltrow, who shares her children with her former husband, Chris Martin, has expressed feeling a profound sense of impending grief about the changes.

Additionally, Paltrow’s stepson, Brody, from her marriage to Brad Falchuk, will also be leaving for college this fall, making the house even emptier.

The Goop entrepreneur also said that her son is quite relaxed in the matter of admission and all. She stated that while her daughter Apple was all charged up about where she wanted to go and how to handle things, Moses was very relaxed and wanted to do whatever he could.

The actress expressed how surprised she was to see how her kids were different in approaching things they manifested for.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been in the industry for almost 3 decades now. She is popularly known for her roles in Iron Man, Seven, Emma, and many more. She was the founder of Goop in 2009 and now has a global brand.

