'I'm not standing next to him': When Jennifer Aniston roasted Adam Sandler for his clothes at Murder Mystery 2 red carpet

Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston didn't hold back in sharing her candid thoughts about her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler's choice of clothing

In an entertaining twist at the premiere of their latest Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston didn't hold back in sharing her candid thoughts about her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler's choice of clothing. The event, which took place on March 28, 2023, was an amusing highlight of their friendship. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Aniston was taken aback when she spotted Sandler walking the red carpet wearing a sweatshirt – a choice that contrasted with the usual laid-back style of the 50 First Dates actor.

Aniston's fashion commentary and Sandler's response

With her characteristic humor, Aniston exclaimed while speaking to ET’s Nischelle Turner, "What the hell are you doing?! I’m not standing next to him. Sweatpants." Despite the light-hearted ribbing, it was all in good fun. Sandler defended his wardrobe choice by claiming that Aniston had actually encouraged him to wear the sweatshirt. "You said it, you texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt," Sandler playfully retorted.

Quick-witted as always, Aniston fired back, I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt. She, in contrast, looked stunning in a hand-beaded gown that radiated elegance. The playful banter didn't overshadow the warmth between the two stars. After his own interview, Sandler planted a friendly kiss on Aniston's cheek, underscoring their strong camaraderie.

From Fashion to Film Talk

Amid the fashion-focused back-and-forth, the conversation shifted to their film. Aniston enthusiastically expressed her support for a potential third installment in the Murder Mystery franchise. When asked about the possibility of a continuation, she responded, I’ll take it. As for her dream cast for the third film, Aniston admitted she hadn't yet contemplated it.

Murder Mystery 2 sees Aniston and Sandler returning to crack another case, reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz. This time, they find themselves at the center of an international investigation when a friend goes missing.

Fans' desires

While fans are clearly eager for more of this dynamic duo on screen, Aniston revealed an intriguing idea – the potential inclusion of Drew Barrymore, Sandler's frequent collaborator, in a Three’s Company remake. However, Aniston emphasized that the decision hinges on the reception of Murder Mystery 2. It depends on how everybody responds to this film, Aniston explained. And if they enjoy themselves and have a good time, Netflix will hopefully say, Yep.

