‘I’m not the fleeting type at all’: When Tom Holland revealed his take on relationships, Zendaya, and more

Tom Holland was captured in a candid conversation where he spoke about all things close to his heart, in an interview back in 2019 with Elle. The conversation focused on bagging his dream role of Spider-Man, relationships, his childhood as well as Zendaya . Back in 2019, the actor hadn’t gone public about his relationship with co-star Zendaya but spoke about how he was open to the idea of it.

Tom Holland once shared he was always a ‘relationship person’

When asked about his then-rumored relationship with Zendaya, the actor said that he wasn’t involved romantically with the actress. But while on the topic, he mentioned that he was, “definitely a relationship person.” “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” Holland added.

Tom also recalled an incident where he was deeply impressed with Zendaya’s acting prowess. While shooting her movie The Greatest Showman, the actress invited him and Jacob Batalon over to watch the production.

Recalling the day, Holland mentioned, “I was standing there with Jacob, and I was like, ‘Oh look!’” He explained in the interview that Zendaya was in the middle of filming a trapeze scene, balancing on top of a pole.

“I remember thinking, There’s no way she’s going to jump off that—it’s like 60 feet. And then she jumped. We were gobsmacked,” the actor added.

Tom Holland reflected on his childhood and the dance classes he enjoyed

In the interview, the Spider-Man actor also spoke about how his childhood has been fundamental in his growth as an actor. He shared, “My mom or dad would cook every night, and everyone would have to tell stories.” Tom added, “So when I’m on a chat show, it kind of feels like I’m at a family dinner, which is quite nice.”

Holland also spoke about how he would dance his heart out to Janet Jackson’s hit number Together Again. The actor revealed that it was this that urged his mother to sign him up for a dance academy called Ninety Feet.

Work-wise, Tom Holland was last seen in the series The Crowded Room.

