‘I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything’: Julia Fox plans to tread 'lightly' on relationship with Kanye West in memoir

Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems, opens up about her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain, while attending the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 in New York. In her conversation with E! News, the 33-year-old actress shares her approach to discussing her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, emphasizing her desire to avoid any negative fallout or lingering tensions.

Julia Fox on keeping it brief

In her memoir, Julia Fox shares that she only devotes a brief six pages to her relationship with famous rapper Kanye West. She emphasizes that she aims to approach their romantic history with sensitivity and move forward without harboring any ill feelings. Her primary objective is to maintain the book's focus on the past and prevent any lasting conflicts from arising. "It's like six pages," she said "I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past.”

Reflection and catharsis

Fox redirects the conversation to her memoir, emphasizing the cathartic process of writing it. She acknowledges that the act of putting her experiences and emotions into words forces her to confront the past and allows her to share her journey with others. Despite the vulnerability that comes with opening up, she sees it as an opportunity to help others find solace in their own struggles. "I'm so excited for the book," she told E! News. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to like, let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it. And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."

Julia Fox's decision to address her relationship with Kanye West in her memoir with sensitivity reflects her desire to avoid any lingering negativity. Instead, she is focused on the therapeutic aspect of writing and the potential for her experiences to resonate with readers. By sharing her story, she aims to empower others to confront their own challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth and understanding.

