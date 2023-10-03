‘I’m not what I did with that studio’: Why did Robert Downey Jr. talk about new 'frontier' after leaving MCU

Robert Downey Jr. portrayed one of the most iconic characters in cinema, Iron Man. For almost 10 years, he brought the leader of the Avengers to life. So, when it was stint over with the role after Avengers Endgame, the audience felt an Iron Man-shaped hole in their hearts that still persists to this day. Let’s look back at the time Robert Downey Jr. talked about his plans and career aspirations after bidding farewell to Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. on his long run as the Iron Man

For almost 10 years Robert Downey Jr. remained the poster boy of MCU. Iron Man was without a doubt one of the most iconic and beloved characters to have come out of the franchise. It was made all the more iconic because of Robert Downey Jr.’s incredible charisma and confidence.

However, the Tropic Thunder actor realized that a certain dependency sets in with such a franchise. With a hit franchise under his belt, the feeling of having a sure thing always persists, preventing one from taking risks.

Robert Downey Jr. felt the same way during this time. Despite the fact that his time as Iron Man, provided him a creatively satisfying experience while also reviving his career.

In an interview for Off Camera, he revealed, “I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying. It was very, very, very hard work and I dug very deep, but I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what my creative and personal life after this"

Robert Downey Jr.’s new frontier in a post-Iron Man world

Banking on his success as the face of cinema’s most successful franchise, Robert Downey Jr. has been experiencing a resurgence as an actor rather than just a franchise star.

With acclaimed roles in films like Oppenheimer, the Chaplin actor is rediscovering and showcasing his skills as one of the best actors working today.

Along with this, he has been working on his noble goal of combating climate change through the use of technology. A mission he is quite passionate about. Whatever this new frontier of Robert Downey Jr.’s career brings, it's going to be an interesting ride for sure.

