'I'm not wise enough': Selena Gomez discusses writing a book, highlights mental health and social media

Selena Gomez is all set to feature in her documentary called My Mind and Me. In the promotion of the same, the singer attended a conference to talk about social media, mental health and other aspects of being a celebrity. When asked about ever wanting to write a book, Selena had the most honest answer for her fans. Well, the book was not the only concern of the matter. Here are the details of the entire conversation. The Hollywood Reporter covered the story, here's what the piece says about Selena's event.

Selena on authoring a book

During a recent conversation with Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington, Selena Gomez opened up about various aspects of her life, including her mental health journey and future endeavors. One notable topic was her thoughts on writing a book.

Gomez expressed that at the moment, she doesn't feel wise enough to embark on writing a book. She mentioned, "Oh no, I don’t know. I’m not wise enough. I don’t think I can do that. But does it mean that one day I wouldn’t be interested? I have fun things I would like to say, but not right now." This statement may bring hope to her fans who look forward to hearing her thoughts and experiences in more depth someday, even though she currently feels it's not the right time for such a project.

The interview touched upon her struggles with autoimmune disease, mental health, and the challenges of fame, all of which she previously documented in the Apple TV+ documentary 'My Mind and Me'. Gomez admitted that she was initially hesitant about the documentary but ultimately felt relieved after its release, as it allowed her to share things she had kept bottled inside for years.

More about My Mind and Me

Selena's documentary, titled My Mind and Me, was released last year. It chronicles Selena Gomez's six-year journey battling autoimmune disease, mental health issues, and the pressures of fame. The production offers an intimate look into her life, highlighting the challenges she faced while shedding light on the theme of resilience and personal growth.

