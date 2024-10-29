'I'm Not Worried About...': Robert Downey Jr Reveals If He Thinks Marvel Would Ever Create His AI Version For Future Movies

When it comes to the usage of AI, everyone has a different perspective. One recent view was offered by Robert Downey Jr. over AI, and the Marvel Studios creating his synthetic version in their future movies.

While appearing on the podcast On with Kara Swisher, the Due Date actor opened up stating that when talking about AI, there usually happens to be “two tracks.”

When it comes to the actor looking into the upsurge of AI, Robert Downey Jr. mentioned that he doesn't think about it much as he has got a lot going on at his personal end and likes to concentrate on his “emotional life.”

Meanwhile, when it came to the Marvel Studios using his AI version for their future movies, the Oppenheimer actor had this to say: "I am not worried about them hijacking my character's soul, because there's like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions.”

Downey Jr. also showed confidence in Marvel’s decision-making team stating they would never go for such an option in his presence or even when he is not around.

While the host of the podcast stressed on a situation where the future executives might choose this option, the Sherlock Holmes actor then went on to add that he would “sue all future executives."

When the host talked about a time when Robert Downey Jr. would be dead and Marvel’s executives would go for an AI version of him, the Iron Man star stressed that his law firm would look after the condition, while being “very active.”

Robert Downey Jr. first stepped into the role of Iron Man back in 2008, also giving a push start to the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Since then the actor has been carrying the mantle, amazing his fans throughout the Infinity Saga. Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark ultimately met his fate in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, with the character sacrificing his life to save the universe from the big bad Thanos.

However, recently, Robert Downey Jr. was announced to join the legendary movie franchise of superheroes once again. But this time the actor would be seen playing the character of Dr. Doom, a villain.

The announcement was made at this year's SDCC.

