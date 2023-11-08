'I'm okay with a rebound': The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members pick sides about potential reboot and series shakeup rumors

While rumors of a complete reboot or at least a serious shakeup have been doing the rounds, cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have their own thoughts regarding the same. The fifteenth and latest season of the reality series wrapped up in September this year and the upcoming sixteenth installment is currently under production. BravoCon is currently in full swing in Las Vegas and several Bravo stars have been making red-carpet appearances.

The women from the RHOA edition have now shared their thoughts on a potential reboot, series shakeup, or cast changes for the next season of the popular Bravo franchise show. Here's what starring members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, and Sanya Richards-Ross had to say about these particular rumors.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast on potential reboot and shakeup rumors

Kandi Burruss has starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season two and she told US Weekly that anytime they decide to change people and bring someone new, she gets sad because she prefers to keep the same crew as when she first started. Kenya Moore has been starring in the reality series since season five and she felt, "I don't think there needs to be a total reboot, but I definitely think there needs to be a shake-up, for sure."

She feels the return of some previous cast members could be great. "I think we just need to get back to that magic that we've seen in the past where people aren't faking or aren't desperate to be there," she mused. Marlo Hampton has been a longtime friend and guest on the show but only managed to become a main cast member in season fourteen. She said, "Think about it, two years ago they finally made me a Housewife, that was a change."

"So for things to get better, it has to evolve. I want the show to keep evolving," Hampton added. She also revealed that she would love a girls trip of all the original cast members since they paved the way. Shereé Whitfield had other thoughts and mused, "Our line of fans are so loyal. They have invested in each and every one of us, I don't think there could ever be a complete reboot. It won't work. I'm okay with a rebound. Just add a few people."

She starred on the show in the first four seasons post which she returned in seasons nine and ten, and later for seasons fourteen and fifteen. Sanya Richards-Ross, who joined RHOA last season felt their group from last season is already great and that it only needs some time build genuine friendships. "I think what the fans are used to was when the show started they all were real friends, they all lived in Atlanta together, they had history and it takes time to build that," she said.

