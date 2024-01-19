'I'm only 24': Snoop Dog's daughter Cori Broadus reveals she experienced a stroke

Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus took to Instagram and shared a sad news that she experienced a stroke and is in the hospital.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Jan 19, 2024
Key Highlight
  • Cori Broadus is the 24-year-old daughter of rapper and actor Snoop Dogg

Cori Broadus, who is the daughter of actor and rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Taylor Broadus, disclosed on social media on Thursday that she had experienced a severe stroke. She also disclosed that, as a result of a medical emergency, she is currently in the hospital. 

Cori Broadus shares about her stroke on social media

Broadus shared two Instagram stories, wherein one of the stories, she wrote, "I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me" In another story, Broadus wrote, "I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”


Cori and battle with Lupus

The latest in Cori's widely reported health problems was her most recent ailment. She revealed her lifetime struggle with lupus, an inflammatory condition she was diagnosed with when she was just a young girl. In September 2023, she revealed that she is feeling better than she has ever been because of her lifestyle adjustments.

In 2021, Broadus disclosed on Instagram that she was given a lupus diagnosis at the age of six, which she claims hurt her mental well-being. The Lupus Foundation of America states, "A chronic (long-term) condition, lupus can cause discomfort and inflammation in any part of the body. Because of its autoimmune nature, the immune system, which is responsible for fending off infections, turns on healthy tissue instead."

The American Heart Association states that "between the ages of 18 and 45, 10% to 15% of the nearly 795,000 people in the United States who have a stroke each year."

"Despite a decline in the general population, stroke rates – and hospitalizations for it – have increased by more than 40% among younger adults in the past several decades."

Know more about Cori Broadus

What is Cori Broadus' profession?
Cori Broadus has also ventured into the music industry, performing and singing under the stage name Choc.
