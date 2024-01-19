'I'm only 24': Snoop Dog's daughter Cori Broadus reveals she experienced a stroke
Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus took to Instagram and shared a sad news that she experienced a stroke and is in the hospital.
-
Cori Broadus is the 24-year-old daughter of rapper and actor Snoop Dogg
Cori Broadus, who is the daughter of actor and rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Taylor Broadus, disclosed on social media on Thursday that she had experienced a severe stroke. She also disclosed that, as a result of a medical emergency, she is currently in the hospital.
Cori Broadus shares about her stroke on social media
Broadus shared two Instagram stories, wherein one of the stories, she wrote, "I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me" In another story, Broadus wrote, "I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”
Cori and battle with Lupus
The latest in Cori's widely reported health problems was her most recent ailment. She revealed her lifetime struggle with lupus, an inflammatory condition she was diagnosed with when she was just a young girl. In September 2023, she revealed that she is feeling better than she has ever been because of her lifestyle adjustments.
In 2021, Broadus disclosed on Instagram that she was given a lupus diagnosis at the age of six, which she claims hurt her mental well-being. The Lupus Foundation of America states, "A chronic (long-term) condition, lupus can cause discomfort and inflammation in any part of the body. Because of its autoimmune nature, the immune system, which is responsible for fending off infections, turns on healthy tissue instead."
The American Heart Association states that "between the ages of 18 and 45, 10% to 15% of the nearly 795,000 people in the United States who have a stroke each year."
"Despite a decline in the general population, stroke rates – and hospitalizations for it – have increased by more than 40% among younger adults in the past several decades."
ALSO READ: What is Jim Carrey's net worth? Exploring his wealth and fortune as the Canadian-American actor turns 62
Know more about Cori Broadus
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more