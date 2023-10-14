'I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her': The time Jennette McCurdy revealed her Nickelodeon co-star Ariana Grande would get special treatment, while she had to 'act with a box'

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande are talented actresses who gained recognition through their roles on the Nickelodeon series iCarly and Victorious. McCurdy portrayed the witty and assertive Sam Puckett, while Grande portrayed the quirky and lovable Cat Valentine. Both actresses have made successful transitions to their own solo careers in acting, music, and other ventures, each leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Jennette McCurdy reveals she was jealous of Ariana Grande

Back in 2022, Jennette McCurdy talked about her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died where she also discussed why she was jealous of Ariana Grande. Grande and McCurdy appeared on the Nickelodeon series, Sam & Cat for one season between 2013 and 2014.

McCurdy's memoir sheds light on her experiences working alongside Grande during their time on Nickelodeon shows. McCurdy refers to Grande as a "burgeoning pop star" who frequently missed filming to attend award shows, work on her music career, and engage in promotional activities for her upcoming album. This often left McCurdy to "angrily hold down the fort." While McCurdy acknowledges she “understands” the reasons behind Grande's absences, she also expresses frustration about why the singer was “allowed to” as she wasn’t granted the same luxury.

She revealed in her memoir, “I booked two features during iCarly that I had to turn down because the iCarly team wouldn’t write me out of episodes to go shoot them.” Furthermore, she recounts that initially, Grande's absences from the set were sporadic. However, the situation escalated when McCurdy learned that Grande would be away for an entire week of shooting.

McCurdy wrote in her memoir, “The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you. Kidding me. So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F**k. This.”

The situation caused McCurdy to develop resentment toward her role as a "good sport," a quality she was frequently commended for. She wrote, “If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be on this sh**ty show saying these sh**ty lines on this sh**ty set with this sh**ty hairstyle. Maybe my life would be entirely different right now. I fantasize about it being different. But it’s not different. It’s this. This is what it is. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her."

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande gives fans an exclusive peek into her life post-divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez; says 'Some from then...'

Advertisement

Jennette McCurdy on why she couldn’t like Ariana Grande

McCurdy’s jealousy also emerged due to Ariana Grande's burgeoning career, which stood in stark contrast to McCurdy's relatively stagnant professional trajectory. She added, “Ariana is at the stage in her career where she’s popping up on every 30 Under 30 list that exists. And I’m at the stage in my career where my team is excited that I’m the new face of Rebecca Bonbon, a tween clothing line featuring a cat with her tongue sticking out. Sold exclusively at Walmart. And I frequently make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s. I can’t help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t exactly try to hide her successes."

However, none of those factors pushed McCurdy to her breaking point. The moment that "finally undid" her was when Grande excitedly shared her experience of playing charades at Tom Hanks's house after an evening there. McCurdy recalls, "That was the moment I broke. I couldn't take it anymore. Music performances and magazine covers, I’ll get over it. But playing a family game at National Treasure, two-time Academy Award-winner and six-time nominee Tom Hank’s house? I’m done." From that moment onwards, McCurdy writes, "I didn't like her. I couldn't like her."

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande - Dalton Gomez divorce settlement: Cannot 'give any interview, write, appear in connection with' Positions singer