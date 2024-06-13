‘I’m Really Excited’: Bridgerton's Showrunner Talk About Its Next Season; Says It Will Take Two Years

Bridgerton has proved to be one of the most successful series on Netflix. The anticipation was high before season three, part one of the show that dropped in May. It did not disappoint the audience. The excitement still carries on as the season’s second part will be released on Thursday (June 13).

The eagerness to know who will lead the next season is very apparent among the fans. The series’s showrunner, Jess Brownell, elaborated on when to expect season 4 and her excitement for the next season. Read ahead to know what Brownell had to share about the fan-favorite show.

Jess Brownell elaborated on Brigerton’s next season

During season three’s part two premiere in the U.K., Brownell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about its next season.

When she was asked about who would lead the next season, Jess said that she had almost slipped up two times before. She continued, “So keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up.” Brownell added, “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end of the writer's room season with the scripts. “

She feels that it is some of her and her writer's room's best work. The showrunner said that they have “gelled” their collaboration and are “firing on all cylinders so I (Brownell) can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Brownell elaborated that they are working on finishing the seasons more quickly, but the filming takes eight months, it needs to be edited, and then has to be dubbed in every language. She added that the writing takes a long time, so they are on a two-year pace and are trying to speed up the process. “But somewhere in that range," said Brownell.

Jess Brownell pays tribute to the series’s past and present cast

The showrunner did not shy away while showing gratefulness to the fans and crediting the series’ past and present cast members.

She expressed that she is proud of how “this” season has performed and thanked the audience for watching the season. She added, “I think every season, the momentum builds more and more, and I think we have a debt to pay to the actors in seasons one and two for helping build enthusiasm. “Brownell continues that Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have also helped in building a lot of enthusiasm.

She was also asked about fans sharing a lot of opinions about the series on social media and whether the fans will be content with the upcoming season’s direction. To which Brownell answered that it was hard to say as there are many “different ships,” and one “ship” is going to be very content.

