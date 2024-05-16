I'm Really F**king Funny': Zayn Malik Reveals The One Thing He Wants Everyone To Know About Him

Fatherhood has changed Zayn Malik's TV preferences a bit. In a behind-the-scenes video with NYLON after his recent honest interview, the Dusk till Dawn singer shared something he wants everyone to know about him: "I'm Really F**king Funny." However, he quickly corrected himself, saying he was also a sensitive guy. He mentioned that some things that touch his heart include watching his daughter Khai's favorite TV shows and movies.

The 31-year-old singer said, "I'm actually quite a sensitive guy, I cry a lot at movies."

Zayn Malik gets candid: Tears, Disney, and Bluey with Daughter Khai

When asked about the most recent film he cried at, he revealed it was probably a Disney movie. He added that he watches a lot of them with his 3½-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.

Malik said, "They hit hard, it’s not a joke. Disney knows what they’re doing." He mentioned that he actually cried at a cartoon called Bluey, which he's not sure if it's familiar to people. He clarified that it's a show for kids.

Adding to his remarks, Malik mentioned that Bluey makes him cry regularly, though he doesn't know why. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The singer applauded the series writers, saying, They have amazing scriptwriters, and some of the stories are just so, like, wicked for parents. He clarified that there's always an underlying message that really gets to him. These messages often choke him up, and he ends up crying.

Advertisement

Bluey is a show about a six-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her four-year-old sister, and their parents. It's from Australia and kicked off in October 2018. It's super big with kids, with over 20 billion minutes watched on Disney+!

Season 3 ended in April 2024. But the good news is that the producer, Sam Moor, told the BBC that there's going to be a fourth season! So get ready for more fun adventures with Bluey and the gang!

Zayn Malik's parenting adventure: Finding Balance, Bonding, and Joy with Khai

Malik and Hadid had a baby girl in September 2020. The ex-couple dated on and off in their relationship and had its ups and downs. Eventually, they called it quits for good in October 2021.

The singer shared with NYLON in a cover story that from the age of 21 to 27, he was with Gigi, and during that time, they had a child together in 2020. He admitted that he didn't really take much time to understand himself during that period. He mentioned that it's smart to take your time before committing to someone as a lifelong partner. He also expressed contentment with his peaceful life on the farm, especially when he's with his daughter, Khai.

He revealed to NYLON that he only gets to be with his daughter 50% of the time, but he wishes he could have her 90% of the time if possible

The former One Direction singer shared that he and Khai often spend their time together by going to the beach, watching Disney on Ice, or visiting the Nickelodeon theme park. He mentioned that these outings are his way of getting out and enjoying time with his daughter.

ALSO READ: Everything You Need To Know About Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai