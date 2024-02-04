'I'm Really Not Afraid Of It': Jeremy Renner Talks About Being 'Excited' For Death After Snowplow Accident

On January 1, 2023, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner found himself in a harrowing situation as he attempted to assist a family member stuck in the snow near his home in Reno, Nevada. Using a PistenBully snowcat, Renner successfully freed the vehicle but tragically became a victim of the unexpected. While conversing with his family member, the snowplow began to roll uncontrollably. In a desperate attempt to regain control, Renner was unfortunately run over by the massive snow groomer.

The severity of the incident is evident in a 911 call log, detailing Renner being "completely crushed" and experiencing difficulty breathing, with heavy bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries. Despite these challenges, Renner was listed in critical but stable condition, receiving dedicated care surrounded by his family. After a year of the accident, Renner recently admitted to being “excited” about death.

Jeremy Renner expressed a significant shift in his perspective on death following a snowplow incident which left him with traumatic injuries. Despite never fearing death before, the actor now shares that he is not only unafraid but has developed a sense of excitement towards it.

After being struck by a snowplow and enduring a lengthy recovery throughout 2023, Renner discussed his changed outlook during an interview on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden . He said, “I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior. Now, I'm really not afraid of it. Now, I'm double downing. Yes, certainly not afraid of it.”

He continued, “Now, I'm kind of excited for it. To be honest, it's what life really is. This rock that we're spinning on, and this body and this language that we're speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all horse s--t. It's meaningless in the scheme of things."

The bodycam footage revealed the harrowing events of Renner's snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his Nevada home. The actor was reportedly "completely crushed" by his own 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat during the incident. Instantly after the incident, he was airlifted to a local hospital where he had a surgery after going through blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Renner told Corden that his part of recovery also included titanium implants. He said, “It's 15, 20 percent of my body at this point and it will be with me forever. It's like half of my ribs, right?"

Despite the incredible strides in Renner's recovery, the actor initially harbored doubts about returning from what he perceived as a near-death experience. Renner described this uncertain period as "glorious.” He said, “I don't know if it's fading into consciousness or just fading out of like heart stoppage. That everything was, all life was grand. All life just got better. It's an energetic thing. There's no time, place or space or color or anything. It's just a known peace."

Jeremy Renner’s recovery in Super Bowl ad

Jeremy Renner's remarkable recovery journey is taking center stage in his new Super Bowl LVIII ad alongside the plant-based beverage brand Silk. The commercial, which includes his daughter, Ava, showcases Renner joyfully dancing and singing I Feel Good. A notable moment features him leaping onto a countertop, with behind-the-scenes footage from CBS Mornings revealing that Renner performed the stunts himself.

Expressing his disbelief to People, Renner shared, “"I still don’t believe it, that it’s even really transpired. There are some sort of milestones that give me confidence, and this is probably another one of them. . . . I never would’ve tried or attempted any of these types of moves, or dancing around like James Brown on a countertop. I did everything, and it felt good and didn’t hurt too much the next day. I’m happy to have to be tested to try it, but to be honest, there’s a lot of hesitancy, and it’s baby steps for me in this deal."

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town, has extended his success to the small screen with his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye. Renner, known for multiple appearances in Marvel films, including The Avengers series, has solidified his place in the superhero world.

In January, Renner marked his return to filming with Mayor of Kingstown and shared his feelings on Instagram. Accompanying a snapshot from the set, he expressed nervousness on the first day, stating, “Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

