‘I'm roasting...': Revisit time when Tom Holland confessed he didn't want to go the gym with Jake Gyllenhaal

Hitting the gym can be hard, especially when your partner is someone way more muscular than you are. Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal gave bestie goals in their many appearances together on the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, that doesn't mean their blossoming friendship has been without its hurdles and competitiveness. While the responsibilities that came along with being a Spider-Man were way too much for the actor, he confessed he did not like working out with Mysterio actor because he was so ripped.

Tom Holland was embarrassed in front of Jake Gyllenhaal

The press events for Spider-Man: Far From Home showed that both the actors have a serious bromance going on. As they both developed a close friendship while filming their MCU movie, Tom Holland once revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert how Gyllenhaal pushed an apprehensive Holland into working out together. The Spider-Man actor shared the story of the time his competitive nature nearly ended up embarrassing him in front of Mysterio actor.

Gyllenhaal suggested the two of them hit the gym in between press events in China, and Holland had no choice but to say yes even though he didn’t want to go. “Jake Gyllenhaal's ripped, right? And I'm really competitive... So we start working out, we're doing ab exercises and leg exercises, and then he turns to me and he goes 'Tom, do you want to hop on the treadmill and warm up?' I'm like, warm up? I'm roasting, mate, I'm finished!" said Holland.

Did Jake Gyllenhaal play Spider-Man?

Not many would know but during the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movies, there were reports that Jake Gyllenhaal was roped in to play the web-slinger after Tobey Maguire faked his injury to get some time off the shooting of the second movie. It was also said that Gyllenhaal had closeness with Kirsten Dunst which was another reason for him to be considered for the role. Ironically, years later, no one would have imagined that Gyllenhall would go on to star as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

