'I'm scared of getting framed': When Taylor Swift revealed her fear of getting arrested, says she 'wouldn't survive in jail'

In an episode of The Ellen Show back in 2014, Taylor Swift spoke about her irrational fears. This included the fear of sea urchins and also serving time in jail. Ellen DeGerenes and the pop sensation had a hilarious conversation about Taylor’s many fears, why they were irrational

Taylor Swift shared that her irrational fear is getting framed for murder

In the talk show, Ellen shared that one of Taylor’s irrational fears was one of getting arrested. Taylor Swift shared, “I am scared of getting framed.” The host responded by asking her about who could frame her and for what. To this, the singer replied, “Oh, so many people could frame me. And they could frame you for any crime that you could go to jail for. And look at me, I wouldn’t survive in jail.”

She shared the fact that this irrational fear roots from the fact that there are so many rumours going around about her that the public would believe. The singer revealed, “And I think it comes from the fact that like I could open up my phone… I could look at my phone and see any headline written about me at any time. And it could be like the most ridiculously untrue thing.”

Taylor Swift revealed that the scrutiny of the media accelerates her fear

The Karma singer went on to add, “And so I think the dream and the nightmare of being framed, comes from like I could do nothing wrong. I could sit in my house with the cats all day. And somehow there could be an article about, like, me buying a house in a place I’ve never been or dating a guy I’ve never met.” She continued, “So it’s like… but then you take it a step further. In a nightmare world it’s being framed for murder.”

Responding to her explanation, Ellen joked, “I don’t think that’s a step. That’s a leap.” She then went on to comfort Swift by saying, “But anyway, I think you’re fine. And I think you’d even have fans in prison. And they would take care of you. And they would all love you and you’d be okay.”

Taylor Swift is currently making waves with her Eras Tour, a concert that is projected to earn upwards of a billion US dollars.

