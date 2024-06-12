‘I’m Slightly Uncomfortable’: Russell Crowe On The Upcoming Gladiator Sequel Starring Paul Mescal

Gladiator was Russell Crowe’s breakout film, which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor that year. Now that filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed a sequel of the epic, the Nice Guys actor feels a “tinge of melancholy and Jealousy!”

Russell Crowe is uncomfortable with the Gladiator sequel

Crowe’s legendary portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the 2000s hit epic Gladiators won him tons of accolades. However, his character memorably died in a duel with the villain Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

In the upcoming sequel, breakout star from Normal People, Paul Mescal, will portray Lucius Verus, the grandson of the late Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Unfortunately, Lucius Verus meets a tragic fate at the hands of Commodus after Marcus Aurelius passes his succession to Maximus.

With Crowe’s character removed from the franchise, the actor admitted that he has no say in the sequel but shared his feelings about it. In an interview on Kyle Meredith With…, the actor revealed that he was “slightly uncomfortable” by the remake.

“Because of course, I’m dead, and I have no say in what gets done. A couple of things that I’ve heard, I’m like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not in the moral journey of that particular character,’ ” he said. “But you know, I can’t say anything. That’s not my place. I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like,” Crowe added.

Crowe reflects back on working in Gladiator

The Pope's Exorcist actor reflected back on one of the most remarkable and defining films of his career. He said that having worked on Gladiators at that age was perfect because of the opportunities that followed. “All the things that came after it and the doors that particular movie opened for me,” Crowe admitted.

The actor revealed that being young and doing such a massive epic film was so exhilarating that he fondly remembers being that young and in perfect shape. “So there’s definitely a tinge — and this is just being purely honest — a tinge of melancholy, a tinge of jealousy. Because I remember when I had tendons,” he joked.

Despite apparently having weak tendons, the Oscar-winning actor is in post-production of four films, including The Exorcism, Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, the historical drama Nuremberg, and a biopic titled Rothko.