‘I’m So Embarrassed’: David Harbour Appears Only One Dressed Up At Comic Con During Thunderbolts Panel Amid Marvel's First Trailer Unveil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe unveiled the first trailer for Thunderbolts at San Diego Comic-Con. During the panel, as the star cast stepped up on the stage for presentations, David Harbour was the only one who turned up all dressed up. While the other cast members of the upcoming film showed up in casual outfits, Harbour claimed that he sent out emails to the actors, asking them to follow a proper dress code at the event. The Stranger Things actor claimed that he was so embarrassed to be the only one dressing up as the theme of the event.

David Harbour wore the outfits of his Russian character, Alexi Shostakov from Thunderbolts, at the Comic-Con on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the panel, apart from Harbour, saw the presence of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Julia Louis Dreyfus.

What did David Harbour say about appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con dressed up as his character?

After stepping in at the Comic-Con panel, David Harbour was surprised to see that none of his fellow actors appeared at the event dressed as their characters. As he got hold of the mic, the Black Widow actor said, “Oh my God! You guys didn’t dress up! Guys, I sent the email! Because we said it was Comic-Con!”

Pointing at Stan, the actor revealed that he had a word with The Apprentice actor over sticking to the dress code as they were not capable of writing monologues for the event. Harbour revealed, “Sebastian! You said, because I couldn’t rewrite that pivotal monologue in Act 2, that you’d dress up!”

The only other person in the room who accompanied the Hollywood actor in dressing up as in the movie was Julia Louis Dreyfus. While thanking his co-star, Harbour also said, "Guys, I’m so embarrassed!”

Marvel Studios unveil the first trailer of Thunderbolts at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios rolled out the first trailer for Thunderbolts, featuring Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Julia Louis Dreyfus. The trailer showcased the return of Pugh’s Yelena to Alexi. While Alexi claims that she has been busy being a coach potato, Yelena says that she has been going on with her work of contract killing.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A world without Avengers doesn't mean there's not a group of superheroes. There is a group and they're called the Thunderbolts.”

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios also revealed at the San Diego Comic Con that the Russo brothers will be returning to the franchise by taking the director’s chair for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr., too, will be taking up the role of Dr. Doom in the film. This will mark the comeback of the actor in the MCU since Endgame, which was released in 2019.

