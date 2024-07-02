'I’m So Grateful For Every Moment...': Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Reuniting With Jamie Lee Curtis For Freaky Friday Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is all set to reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis in their upcoming sequel to their 2003 fantasy comedy film, Freaky Friday. Lohan and Curtis have expressed in their respective past interviews that they would be open to returning for the sequel, and now their wish has finally come true!

The Mean Girls actress recently shared how she felt like "a little kid again" as she began filming the sequel at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. She also mentioned that she's excited to reunite with her co-star years later, noting that she and Curtis have stayed in "touch" over the years.

Lindsay Lohan reveals how she feels about reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for Freaky Friday 2

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are again reuniting to star in their upcoming sequel to their original 2003 film Freaky Friday. Almost 20 years later, after their original hit, Lohan will reprise her role as Anna Coleman, while her co-star Curtis will reprise her role as Lohan's character's mother, Tess Coleman.

In a recent interview with Nightline, the Just My Luck actress spoke about Freaky Friday 2 and her excitement as the film is finally in production. She mentioned how easily she reconnected with co-star Curtis, noting they've remained in touch.

Advertisement

She said, “Jamie [Lee Curtis] and I have stayed in touch over the years." The actress added, "You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated."

Lohan also shared that returning to the Disney lot made her "emotional," as it reminded her of other major Disney films she starred in before Freaky Friday.

Lindsay Lohan says she felt 'emotional' returning to Disney to film Freaky Friday 2

During her conversation, Lindsay Lohan also shared that she felt emotional as she returned to the Disney lot in Burbank, California, to shoot the sequel to her family comedy Freaky Friday. Lohan explained that returning to the Disney Studios in Burbank brought back many memories from her past.

She said, “Being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me, that’s The Parent Trap (1998), that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), that’s Herbie. It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again."

Advertisement

The actress remarked that she is so "grateful" for every moment, noting that she will get "emotional." She said, "It’s a great experience.”

In June of this year, Disney reportedly announced that the sequel to their original film Freaky Friday is "now in production."

Freaky Friday 2 picks up years after the original story, where Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) experience an identity swap. Now, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. With her new family situation, a new body swap will ensue.