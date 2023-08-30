'I’m so happy for him…': Mandy Moore shows genuine appreciation towards ex Andy Roddick as she reveals they're 'not in touch'

Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Story to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of Andy Roddick's U.S. Open, win in a heartwarming gesture. The 39-year-old star shared her thoughts along with a link to a GQ Sports profile that focused on Roddick's accomplishments and life post-retirement. Despite their past romantic involvement, Moore's message struck a friendly and supportive tone.

How did Mandy Moore show her appreciation towards Andy Roddick?

Moore posted an Instagram story writing, “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since.”

The actress reflected on her own connection with Roddick, describing him as a significant figure during her young adult years. Although the two are no longer in touch, she expressed, “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

Roddick, now 40 years old, clinched his sole major title at the 2003 U.S. Open. During this time, he and Moore were briefly involved in a relationship, drawing media attention to their personal lives. Despite the challenges of dating in the public eye, both Moore and Roddick have since moved on, with Roddick marrying model and actress Brooklyn Decker.

Mandy Moore's appreciation towards Andy Roddick stirred no trouble

Interestingly, Decker also played a role in this story of friendly exes. She shared a photo on her own social media, praising the GQ Sports profile and thanking the writer for a thoughtful and thorough piece. This move was met with Moore's positive response in the comments section, showcasing an unexpected camaraderie between the women.

The interactions between Moore, Roddick, and Decker underscore a mature and amicable approach to relationships that have evolved over time. Moore's gracious acknowledgment of Roddick's milestone victory serves as a reminder that people can maintain positive connections, even after moving on from romantic relationships.

As time has passed, Moore and Roddick have each pursued their individual paths, with Moore finding happiness in her marriage to musician Taylor Goldsmith and becoming a mother to two sons. Roddick, on the other hand, has shifted away from the spotlight since retiring from professional tennis in 2012.