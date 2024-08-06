‘I'm So Happy Y'all Know’: Cardi B Reveals How Fashion Helped Her Hide Her Baby Bump During Pregnancy

Cardi B recently announced that she is expecting her third child, which has thrilled her fans. The rapper, known for her hit single I Like It, has been getting creative with her fashion choices to conceal her growing baby bump. Here's how she hid her pregnancy until now.

Cardi B has breathed a sigh of relief since announcing her pregnancy. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), she expressed her delight at no longer having to hide her baby bump. "I'm so happy y'all know that I'm 🤰🏻 now I can stop wearing those deum [sic] school girl skirts lmaoooooo," she wrote on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Cardi has worn various outfits to conceal her pregnancy in recent months. She preferred pleated miniskirts with high waists, which effectively concealed her bump. These outfits allowed her to keep the news private while also maintaining her fashionable persona.

Cardi B shared a series of Instagram photos in May, in which she posed on a chair while wearing a gray pleated miniskirt. She accessorized with a small white handbag, which she frequently placed in front of her stomach to conceal her pregnancy. She captioned the post, "We good girls," subtly implying her clever disguise.

Cardi chose a white mini skirt for Mother's Day this year and shared a sweet photo of herself holding hands with her 6-year-old daughter Kulture . The caption simply read, "Happy Mother's Day," but it also kept her pregnancy a secret.

Cardi B finally announced her pregnancy on August 1, revealing that she is expecting her third child. She announced the good news on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The announcement meant that she no longer had to hide her baby bump and could openly embrace her pregnancy.

Cardi B's pregnancy announcement came just one day after she filed for divorce from her husband, Offset after six years of marriage. Cardi's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, "It's not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming." The rapper is seeking primary custody of their two children: son Wave Set, 2½, and daughter Kulture Kiari.

