‘I’m So Honored’: Zooey Deschanel Talks About ‘Amazing’ Bridgerton Kiss Inspired By Passionate Scene From New Girl

Bridgerton season 3 had been in the news for various positive reasons. While the audience loved the chemistry between Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who portrayed the roles of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

One of the scenes from the show that got the fans excited was a prompt kiss between the characters. Speaking of the episode, the showrunner, Jess Brownell, revealed in her recent interview that the kiss was inspired by the passionate kiss by Nick and Jess from New Girl.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly for the promotions of Bridgerton season 3, Brownell had shared, "Nicola sent a clip of Nick and Jess's first kiss from New Girl, which is also a very passionate, slamming-together kiss.”

The latest season of the Netflix show was filled with intimate moments, and the fans wonder if the level of closeness between the characters will continue in the upcoming episodes as well.

Meanwhile, Zooney Deschanel, who played the lead role of Jess in New Girl, reacted to the iconic scene from her show being an inspiration for the Shondaland series.

During the promotions of her new movie, Harold and the Purple Crayon, Deschanel expressed her excitement over the kissing frame. The 500 Days of Summer actress stated, "Oh my God, I'm so honored, that's amazing.” She went on to add, "The fact that it filtered into a show like Bridgerton is incredible."

Addressing the details of the kiss shared between Nick and Jess in season 2 of New Girl, the actress claimed that the writers and the production team put in a lot of thought as it was a pivotal frame for the characters and the audience, who were yet to discover if the leads will end up together or not.

Deschanel played the role of Jess Day for 7 seasons on the Fox Network show. New Girl was a lighthearted sitcom revolving around a group of people who figure out their paths in life through love and friendships.

As for the plot, the logline of the show read, “Jess, a middle-school teacher, moves into an apartment with three men after she finds her boyfriend with another woman and breaks up with him.”

The episodes of New Girl are available to stream on Disney+, and the 3 seasons of Bridgerton can be binged on Netflix.

