'I'm So Sad for Myself': Naomi Ackie Opens Up About Weight Loss Impact for Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie reflected on the physical transformation she underwent for her role in the 2022 biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody and how it has affected her self-perception. To accurately portray the iconic singer, Ackie lost 30 pounds, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the weight loss took a toll on her mental health. Despite reaching a size she had long desired, Ackie admitted that the journey came with significant challenges. "I was working hard but not smart, which put me in a bad mental space," she shared, highlighting the emotional and psychological impact of the transformation.

Furthermore, she discussed how she felt pressured to maintain her new size because she believed it would lead to more career opportunities. Despite being an American size 4, Ackie noted that she wanted to stay tiny, adding that being tiny actually opened doors.

As a way to maintain her now-smaller frame, she continued going to the gym and counting calories, but talked to her boyfriend and changed her mind. "I asked him if he had any body hang-ups, and he said no," she said. “I’m like, ‘You haven’t been doing calorie math like me?"

"This is probably too much to share, but maybe someone will find it helpful." Ackie said. “I look back now and I’m so sad for myself because I should have enjoyed myself,” she said. “I work hard so that I can pay my rent and my bills, and if you’re lucky, you have a little bit left over to travel—and eat whatever the f—k you want. So I should eat, b*t*h!”

However, filming the thriller Blink Twice had a much different impact on her body image, she told the outlet. Female cast members and director Zo Kravitz discussed their concerns before filming their scenes, which demanded they wear bikinis while visiting a billionaire's private island (Channing Tatum), whose motives might be sinister.

Initially, Ackie was hesitant to film a scene where she had to run in a bikini. She wondered how her comfort and safety would be handled, especially considering her figure. However, Zoë Kravitz, who was directing, told Ackie she wouldn't be uncomfortable. As far as Kravitz was concerned, ensuring everyone on set felt confident and secure was her top priority.

Kravitz also talked about creating a supportive and safe environment. If she couldn't provide that, it would contradict her values. Being an actor herself, Kravitz understood the vulnerability involved in filming such scenes, and she aimed to give the same kind of reassurance and guidance.

