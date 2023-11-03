'I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him': Kourtney Kardashian opens up about sister Khloe's cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

The cheating drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might have been old news but for some of her family, it's still triggering to be around him. For the unversed, the NBA player cheated on the reality television star while she was pregnant with their daughter True. Despite being given another chance, Tristan cheated on Khloe again, more than once.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian has now opened up about how she feels regarding the basketball player. She has revealed how triggered she feels due to his presence and she isn't the only one who feels so. Kourtney's daughter Penelope does not seem to like Tristan either. Here's what happened and what Kourtney and Khloe had to say about the same.

Kourtney Kardashian about sister Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

During the latest episode of season 4 of The Kardashians, Kourtney expressed her opinions about Tristan and how Penelope doesn't like him either. "I feel like she gets it from me.I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore,'" she revealed. She shares the 11-year-old with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney said that Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices when it comes to Khloe and added, "There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew." Meanwhile, Khloe had her own thoughts regarding the situation. She has two kids with Tristan, namely 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian on niece Penelope not liking Tristan Thompson

She said she's proud that she is in a position where she can co-exist with him so their kids get love from both their parents. She continued that just because she has reached this place in her life with him doesn't mean she expects her family members to do the same. "If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl," Khloe expressed. The founder of Good American said she doesn't want to talk her out of those thoughts.

"I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she feels is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this," Khloe said about her niece. A new episode of The Kardashians is released every Thursday on Hulu. The latest episode titled You're Spiraling released on November 2, 2023.

