‘I'm Still Dying To…’: Kaley Cuoco Reveals The One Animal She Would Add To Her Rescue Ranch Next

Kaley Cuoco’s love for animals is no secret! The animal activist who has rescued several horses and dogs, as well as goats, cows, turkeys, bunnies, and piglets, is “dying” to add another animal to her rescue ranch. In an interview with PEOPLE, The Big Bang Theory alum revealed that she has every animal she could ever dream of as a child except a giraffe.

"I'm still dying to rescue a giraffe. We have not done that yet," she added. Cuoco — who lives on a large farm in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda — owns a 40-acre ranch shelter for rescued animals.

The actress revealed that they have recently rescued two Turkeys, something she always wanted. “I have always wanted turkey[s], and we were able to rescue two. I absolutely adore them. I am obsessed with them. They're so friendly,” she added. Moreover, they have recused “amazing” cows over the past year.

"We have an endless amount of animals at the ranch, so I'm living out that childhood dream, and it's pretty cool," Cuoco said, adding that rescuing a giraffe would check everything from her bucket list. According to The Flight Attendant actress, all the varied animals on her farm get along with each other in an “incredible” way.

Advertisement

A big area confides the goats, pigs, chickens, and mini horses under the same roof. "It's really interesting,” she noted. Cuoco further rubbished the misconception that different breeds of animals can’t live harmoniously. "We have totally proven that wrong."

She further described the dynamics of the animals and how they create space for themselves. "It's very sink or swim at our place,” she said. The animals who join the ranch figure out things like who’s the alpha, who wants a particular corner, and who is friends with whom, and they all live harmoniously together.

Apart from her film The Flight Attended, which earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards nominations, Cuoco recently appeared in Peacock's series titled Based On a True Story, a rom-com Meet Cute and part of the animated Harley Quinn series.