‘I’m Still In Shock’: Sophie Turner Recalls Days After Finalizing Divorce With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner opened up about living the worst days of her life after parting ways with Joe Jonas. In conversation with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones actress revealed that the news articles and photos began circulating in the public domain even before the exes had officially filed for divorce.

Turner shared that the aftermath of the unfortunate incident was horrible for her, as the media painted her as a “bad mother.” The English actress recalled that she had to remind herself that none of the theories in the media were true.

What did Sophie Turner say about her divorce from Joe Jonas?

During her interview with the media portal, Turner shared that she was framed as a bad parent in the media, and it took a toll on her. The actress revealed, "I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set; I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out …"

The actress continued, “I mean, it’s unfathomable the number of people that will just make s--- up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Turner revealed that she thought of giving up at a certain point in time during the separation process. The British native said she would call her lawyer up and say, “I can’t do this. I just can’t.” The actress was reminded of her fight for her children, which would give her strength, said the Hollywood actress.

A lawsuit was filed by Sophie Turner against Joe Jonas

In September 2023, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dissolved their marriage by filing documents that read, “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Soon after, the actress filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband for “wrongful retention” of their children. The case was officially filed on September 20, 2023, according to Turner’s lawyers.

The lawsuit claims, "The father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the mother.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019, and share two kids together.

