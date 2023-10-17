‘I’m such an…’: When Miley Cyrus opened up and spoke about women’s bodily autonomy and she said, ‘never performing for men’

Miley Cyrus is a versatile individual who has encountered a blend of accomplishments and obstacles throughout her career. Undeniably, she has excelled in multiple domains, including music, film, and television. Her name is widely recognized, and she consistently draws public attention with her outspoken views on life, her professional pursuits, and women's issues. Fearlessly, she expresses her perspectives without being preoccupied with how the public perceives her.

While she has engaged in numerous interviews over the years, it was in 2019 when she engaged in a conversation with ELLE, in which she openly discussed her strong convictions regarding her career and the various aspects of womanhood.

Here's what Miley Cyrus about women’s bodily autonomy

In 2019, Miley participated in an interview with ELLE where she delved into her personal and professional journey. During this conversation, she also shared her thoughts on women's bodily autonomy. When questioned about why she thinks so much about this topic, she responded, Yeah, too much. I’m such an over-thinker.

However, in this phase of my life, I feel incredibly empowered. I appreciate the way that expressing my sexuality makes me feel, but it's important to note that I'm not doing it for the sake of men. They shouldn't assume that my career decisions have anything to do with providing them pleasure. I don't believe that a guy finding me attractive equates to him purchasing my music. It doesn't contribute to my success."

ALSO READ: 'Not knowing what to do with myself...': When Miley Cyrus revealed WHY she was 'anxious' while she was a Disney star, and dating Liam Hemsworth

More about Miley Cyrus

During her interview with ELLE, Miley addressed the term "selfish," expressing her anger about it. She questioned society's conditioning that associates love with prioritizing others over oneself, stating, "Why are we taught that love entails sacrificing your own needs for the sake of others you care about? If you truly love yourself, then naturally, you should come first."

Throughout the conversation, Miley delved into her journey , discussing her career in the entertainment industry and shedding light on her personal relationships. Her bold and unapologetic demeanor resonates deeply with her devoted fan base.

Miley Cyrus, who gained widespread fame as Hannah Montana, continues to capture the hearts of teenagers. She has delivered numerous chart-topping songs and established a dominating presence on streaming platforms. Additionally, Miley has made notable appearances in successful films like LOL, The Last Song, and several others.

ALSO READ: ‘I am not a doll’: When Miley Cyrus opened up about having her own ‘opinion’ and ‘taste’ in the face of industry pressure