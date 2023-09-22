'I’m super comfortable today': Heidi Klum's refreshing perspective on body confidence within her own skin

Heidi Klum, the iconic supermodel known for her age-defying beauty, recently shared an eye-opening revelation about her comfort with nudity in a candid interview. In a world that often scrutinizes body image, Klum's refreshing perspective serves as a reminder that being comfortable in one's own skin is a powerful form of self-expression.

Heidi Klum's confidence in her natural state

In the interview published on Thursday, September 21, Heidi Klum opened up about her comfort with nudity. She boldly stated, "I'm super comfortable naked today" She told PEOPLE Klum's confidence in her natural state stems from her desire to avoid tan lines, given her diverse wardrobe choices. She humorously mentioned moments when her kids expressed concern about her nudity when friends were visiting, prompting her to quickly put on a top.

However, she clarified that her comfort has its boundaries, and she only embraces nudity when no visitors are around. Klum confessed, "But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic."

Appreciating Heidi Klum's natural beauty

Heidi Klum also shared her admiration for her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his natural physique. She stated, "Tom definitely looks the best naked!" Klum finds her husband attractive regardless of his physical shape and appreciates the authenticity of his natural self. She even mentioned her preference for a slightly "pudgy" look, emphasizing that she values personality and comfort over obsessing about physical appearances.

A relaxed approach to life

Klum's interview shed light on her evolving perspective on life since her marriage to Tom Kaulitz in February 2019. She revealed that Tom has encouraged her to enjoy life more and embrace relaxation. Klum reflected on her earlier years as a model, where she maintained a strict exercise regimen and rigorous lifestyle. However, with Tom's influence, she has adopted a more laid-back approach to life, emphasizing the importance of enjoying food and finding contentment in her current state.

