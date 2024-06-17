‘I'm Taking Calls': Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She Is Open To Take Up Rom-Com Roles

Lupita Nyong’o is ready to fill the rom-com void in her acting career. The Oscar-winning actress gave out an open application to casting directors for a comedic role in her next project, during an event celebrating her contributions to films all these years.

Nyong’o seized the opportunity to express her desire to take up more light-hearted roles, saying she was “dying” to do a comedy. While her roster of movies, even though notable, has been more dramatic, the actress claimed she also has a funny side.

Lupita Nyong’o is looking for a comedy

The 41-year-old actress was honored by Paramount Pictures and Hollywood Confidential for her continued work and success in the film industry, on Friday, June 14. During her speech, Lupita Nyong’o conveyed her interest in taking up rom-com roles as her next endeavor.

"Please tell everybody I'm looking for the rom-com. I am here. I'm taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I'll do it. I'm dying to do a comedy. Dying to do a comedy,” the Black Panther actor told the audience at the event. Nyong’o joked that she was trying to get the executives’ attention towards the “funny”, “light-hearted and light-footed” facets of her personality. “So consider this my open application,” the Emmy winner quipped, per People.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress is firm in her resolve by apparently posting silly videos of her and her cat to justify her amusing and comical flair.

Advertisement

The event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles was dedicated to Nyong’o’s achievements, also marking the 10th anniversary of her Oscar win and celebrating her part in the upcoming prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. The actress won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013’s 12 Years A Slave.

Other stars previously honored at the event include Regina King, Angela Bassett, Tabitha Brown, Issa Rae, Snoop Dogg, and Sterling K. Brown.

What is Lupita Nyong’o next working on?

Nyong’o is set to star in the John Krasinski-led franchise’s prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, which will premiere later this month. The actress spoke highly of John Krasinski, creator, and star of 2018’s A Quiet Place opposite wife Emily Blunt. “I think it is a very innovative world that John Krasinski created," the Us star said while lauding the world he’s created.

Marking the movie as “hyper-imaginative”, Nyong’o was thrilled to join the cast in their silent adventures showcased in the film series. She collated the experience to playing “the floor is lava” as an adult on movie sets. She added, “Imagine a world where you have to stay quiet to survive. It's exciting to me to be in that kind of hyper-imaginative world."

Advertisement

A Quiet Place: Day One is expected to be different from the original installment in regards to the filming location. While 2018’s A Quiet Place was based in a rural farm setting, the sequel will take place in the bustling New York City, typical of many other alien invasion films.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be out in theatres on June 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘We Need Happiness’: Jodie Turner-Smith Supports Ex Joshua Jackson's New Romance With Lupita Nyong'o