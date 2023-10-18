‘I'm taking this…’: Jada Pinkett shares how Will Smith and her daughter Willow reacted to memoir Worthy; Details inside

Jada Pinkett Smith is a dynamic actress and host. Pinkett Smith has been making headlines a lot these days. Her tell-all memoir, Worthy, has been controversial and has made it to the news for all the things she has said. But now she is revealing how she and Will Smith’s daughter Willow reacted to her memoir. Jada Pinkett Smith shed light on her daughter's reaction in an interview with InStyle.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her daughter Willow’s reaction to her memoir Worthy

Jada Pinkett Smith's children are well aware of the contents of her Worthy memoir. The actress ensured that Jaden Smith and Willow Smith were okay with the topics in her book, particularly those about them specifically, she told InStyle in an interview published Tuesday.

The Daytime Emmy winner went on to say that her 22-year-old daughter is an avid reader who consumed a huge part of the book before it was even edited. Pinkett said, "She loved it. She couldn't wait any longer. 'Mom, I'm taking this copy; I have to finish my reading.'"

While Willow was reportedly super excited about it, the Whip My Hair singer's siblings have yet to read the book, which will be available on Tuesday. She then revealed her son Jaden and stepson Trey’s reaction: "The boys, I just told them what was in it. They'll read it eventually."

Will Smith also reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy

The Red Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith revealed numerous secrets about her life in the explosive book, including the fact that she and Will Smith had been separated since 2016. Will Smith revealed he was all over the place after reading his wife's innermost views about her life and their family dynamic, while Willow couldn't get enough of her mother's biography.

As the Menace II Society actress resumed her Worthy promotional tour, she paused to speak with Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast , which aired on iHeartRadio on Monday. During their talk, Shetty pulled out and read a letter written by the Men in Black star.

Will Smith wrote, "I just turned the final page of Worthy. It's amazing to realize that, despite having spent the majority of my life by your side, I was still shocked, stunned, and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was strewn about."

Meanwhile, Will Smith and Jaden Pinkett Smith have been married ever since 1997 and have two kids, Willow and Jaden.

