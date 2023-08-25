'I'm too fat to be wearing': Henry Cavill once joked about his Superman costume when Zack Snyder was auditioning him

Playing Superman in movies has always been a big deal, especially after Christopher Reeve did it so famously in 1978. But in 2006, Brandon Routh became the first actor to wear the iconic Superman suit after Reeve, in a film called Superman Returns. Sadly, the movie didn't do as well as everyone hoped, making only $391 million globally. At the same time, another superhero was rising to fame. Director Christopher Nolan brought Batman back to life with a new approach in Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight. This new way of showing superheroes became incredibly popular. It led to a series of successful Batman movies that ended in 2012.

Because of these successes, Warner Bros., the company behind Superman, decided to give the Man of Steel another shot. They hired Zack Snyder, known for directing 300, to restart the Superman franchise with a fresh perspective in a movie called Man of Steel. Now, Zack Snyder had a big challenge: finding the perfect actor to play Superman. Luckily, he found Henry Cavill, who had been in the entertainment world for about nine years but hadn't yet become a big star. Henry Cavill had acted in some well-known projects, like Stardust, The Tudors, and Immortals. But it was his audition for Man of Steel that caught Snyder's attention.

During a costume test in 2010, Cavill put on one of Christopher Reeve's original Superman costumes. Snyder was amazed at how well he seemed to become Superman. Even the people working on the test were impressed; they knew Cavill was the right choice. Cavill, being down-to-earth, humorously shared the incident saying "If I'm going to be honest, what was going through my mind was, 'Lord, I'm too fat to be wearing this suit right now,'" and he added, "And also, 'I can't believe I'm actually doing this' — there was a sense of excitement, achievement and nervousness."

Henry Cavill’s success from Superman to Superstar

This success meant Cavill got to play Superman again in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Finally, Snyder was able to bring together all of DC's top superheroes with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which came out on HBO Max in 2021. With its success, Henry went on to star in several other hits like Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Enola Holmes as well as Netflix’s famous series The Witcher.

