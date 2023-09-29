' I'm trying to explain to obviously...': When Tom Holland revealed shocking club entry denial his mom faced for THIS reason

In the realm of Hollywood, Tom Holland has soared to unprecedented heights. From his iconic portrayal of Spider-Man in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming to his impressive acting chops, he's undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. However, it's not just his talent that has kept him in the limelight; it's also his perennially youthful appearance. But it turns out, his mother may just have the secret to eternal youth.

Tom Holland's hilarious beard growing fiasco

On a memorable episode of The Graham Norton Show , Tom Holland delved into a side of his life that had the audience in stitches. It all started when Norton couldn't help but notice Tom's barely-there facial hair, a stark contrast to the rugged and mature look often associated with Hollywood actors. Tom shared an anecdote from the time he was filming in Montreal under the direction of Doug Liman, during which he was asked to grow out his facial hair as much as possible.

Amidst the laughter, Norton presented pictures from that era, revealing that even after six weeks of dedicated beard-growing, Tom appeared almost as clean-shaven as ever. The audience erupted in amusement at the stark contrast between his youthful visage and the rugged look he was supposed to sport for the film.

The bouncer, the ID, and Tom Holland's unbeatable youth

Then, the conversation took a hilarious turn when Tom Hanks chimed in, asking Tom Holland if he could enjoy a beer at a restaurant given his youthful appearance. Tom responded with a cheeky grin, “Yeah, I do have a similar story.” He proceeded to recount a comical incident that involved a night out at a pub in Kingston, where he was asked for identification to prove his age. However, there was a twist: they let him in without hesitation, but his mother faced an unexpected hurdle. The bouncer refused her entry, claiming she lacked proper identification.

Tom couldn't contain his laughter as he recounted the absurd situation to Norton and the audience, “I was trying to explain to the dumb bouncer that I came out of her 21 years ago; she is obviously above the age bar!”

The story not only showcased Tom Holland's wit but also shed light on the fascinating fact that his youthful appearance might run in the family. It left everyone on the show and viewers at home in stitches, proving that Tom's charm extends beyond the silver screen.