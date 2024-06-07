'I’m Writing The Script': Jeff Eastin Confirms White Collar Reboot Along With Return Of Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen

It appears that fans of White Collar, which had a boom in popularity years after its conclusion, may soon be able to watch new episodes. At Variety's TV Fest on Thursday, series creator Jeff Eastin announced that a fresh iteration of the FBI series is in development. According to Variety, Eastin stated, "We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script."

Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffany Thiessen are expected to return to the show

Tiffany Thiessen, Tim DeKay, and Matt Bomer were among the celebrities he shared the stage with at the trade's TV festival; all three are expected to return on the show. DeKay mentioned that the script is fantastic and it answers all the questions one would have if they had watched the show.

DeKay added, "It would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.” Willie Garson—who portrayed Mozzie in White Collar and passed away in 2021—will be honored in the reboot.

Eastin hasn't revealed major details on the reboot

Though it's not official yet, it appears likely that Hulu will host the revival. According to Eastin, a new version of White Collar was influenced by the show's resurgence on streaming services as well as other procedurals like Suits, which is also receiving a franchise extension.

Advertisement

The show debuted on the channel USA, which is owned by NBCUniversal. Although Eastin did not reveal any plot details, he did say that when he wrote the series finale in 2014, he purposefully left things open-ended.

White Collar

In White Collar, Bomer played the crafty con man Neal Caffrey, who reluctantly sought advice from FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (DeKay) on how to look into other white-collar criminals. The show ran on USA for six seasons, comprising 81 episodes, from 2009 to 2014.

ALSO READ: Universal Releases Announcement Trailer For A Quiet Place With Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Twist; See Here