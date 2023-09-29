‘I’ma text Taylor’ or ‘I’ma text Nicki’: Ice Spice feels like 'that girl' after befriending Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice was seated next to Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs 2023. Over the past year, the Bronn rapper has certainly forged a name for herself in the music industry. A lot of breakthrough singers have carved a name for themselves, but only a few of them are in the inner circle and friends with the likes of Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. Variety covers the rise of Ice Spice in the music industry. Here is what the singer says when asked about her friendship with Taylor and Nicki. Read on.

Ice Spice on befriending Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

As per the piece, the initial time of her friendship with Taylor started when Ice Spice watched Taylor Swift's documentary, Miss Americana in 2020. The piece did leave an impact on the singer and she was inspired by Taylor's body of work, her dedication to her music, and her ethics. Soon after, Ice Spice's manager reached out to Swift's team, leading to a collaboration opportunity. The result was a remix of Karma, released in May, which catapulted Ice Spice into the spotlight.

Ice Spice, in her own terms, calls Taylor her 'sis.' Soon after the two were clicked together, their newfound friendship became a sensation on social media, with memes and photos dominating online platforms.

As for Nicki Minaj, the singer was already in connection with the Anaconda singer from the past. This leveraged their collaboration on the hit single Princess Diana made history by topping the Hot Rap Songs chart, marking a significant milestone in Ice Spice's career. The rapper admires Nicki Minaj's authenticity and draws inspiration from her lyrics and success. “Sometimes I just wake up and I’m like, ‘I’ma text Taylor’ or ‘I’ma text Nicki.’ And then they be answering and I’m like, ‘Wow, that really makes me feel like that girl, for real,’” she says. “Them supporting me and just encouraging me gives me all the motivation I need.”

The rise of Ice Spice

While the start for the singer was slow, she certainly gained traction with collaborations with Taylor and Nicki. Her unique style and music also did the job for her. Adding to this was the buzzword-laden lyrics, which resonated with fans and made her an Instagram sensation. Despite industry pressures, she retained control of her music rights. It will be interesting to see what the singer has in store for her fans next. All updates on this will be served in this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

