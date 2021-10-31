Imaginary Friends: John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in upcoming comedy film

In 2023, John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds will bring their star power to the same film! The Quiet Place actress and Deadpool actor are collaborating on a fantasy-comedy film called Imaginary Friends, which will also include Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, according to PEOPLE.

Krasinski, 42, is set to co-star, produce, and direct the picture, as well as write it. Reynolds, 45, will appear with him in the film and will also serve as a producer. However, Fiona Shaw, who appeared with Waller-Bridge in an episode of Fleabag, is also expected to appear in the film. Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, The plot of Imaginary Friends revolves on a guy who can interact with other people's old imaginary friends, some of whom he learns are angry or upset at being forgotten.

Meanwhile, Imaginary Friends is scheduled to begin production next summer, probably after Reynolds is done taking a break from filmmaking. Reynolds concluded shooting Spirited alongside Will Ferrell earlier this month and declared he was taking a break from creating movies, although it's unclear whether Imaginary Friends will be his first project back. "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," Reynolds wrote on Instagram.

However, the film is presently being prepared for a November 2023 release. The Hollywood Reporter initially reported about the Paramount picture in 2019.

