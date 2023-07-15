Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas; How to stream the documentary for free? Here’s everything you need to know

Imagine Dragons is set to captivate audiences with their new documentary special, Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas. Premiering on Friday (July 14), the concert film takes viewers on a journey showcasing the band's evolution from performing at small venues like casinos and dive bars to attaining global success. The announcement of this special was made on Instagram by both Hulu and Imagine Dragons, offering a glimpse of what fans can expect.

Behind-the-scenes insights and intimate interviews

'Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas' offers fans a chance to hear firsthand from the band members themselves. Through sit-down interviews, the documentary delves into their humble beginnings as an indie band and explores their thoughts and emotions regarding their remarkable growth. Viewers will also get to witness their captivating performance in Las Vegas, a city that holds great significance for the band's musical journey and formation.

ALSO READ: Is Imagine Dragons' singer Dan Reynolds' wife filing for divorce because of his romance with Minka Kelly?

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato opens up about vision and hearing impairment after near-fatal overdose

How to access and stream 'Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas'

Details: The documentary special is an exclusive Hulu Original, meaning it is available only on the Hulu streaming platform. Subscribers can enjoy 'Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas' at no additional cost. If you're not already a Hulu subscriber, there's an opportunity to join with a 30-day free trial. Hulu offers various subscription plans to cater to different preferences. The ad-supported package, priced at $7.99/month, is the most popular option. For an ad-free experience and the ability to download programs for offline viewing, the premium plan is available for $14.99/month. Additionally, there are bundle options such as Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $12.99/month, or the option to add Disney+ alone for an extra $2.99/month. Students can also enjoy Hulu at a discounted rate of just $1.99/month. For those seeking live TV streaming, Hulu + Live TV provides access to over 75 live channels, DVR storage, and includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $69.99/month. Hulu is accessible across various devices, including smart TVs, laptops, notebooks, and gaming consoles.

Don't miss out on the electrifying experience of 'Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas.' Stream the documentary special for free and be captivated by the band's remarkable journey and powerful performance. Whether you're a dedicated fan or a music enthusiast, this concert film promises to be a treat for the senses. Grab your popcorn and get ready to be transported into the world of Imagine Dragons from the comfort of your own living room.

ALSO READ: Summerfest 2023 lineup: From Imagine Dragons to Eric Church, here's who is headlining this year