'Imagine sitting behind a stratus cloud': Tems' Oscars gown blocks view of the audience, Twitter reacts

The 95th Academy Awards was a night of glitz and glamor, but it was Tems who stole the show with her huge white gown that blocked the audience’s view inside The Dolby Theatre. The singer looked glamorous on the red carpet, but her outfit was less adored by people sitting inside the theater. Pictures of the “Life Me Up” singer quickly went viral on social media with more than a thousand views.

Twitter reaction over Oscar nominee Tem’s ensemble

The incident from the Oscars 2023 has become a hot topic on social media. Fans took a jibe at Tems who donned a puffy white gown curled around her back. Some Twitter users felt sad for whoever got seated behind her at the 2023 Oscars. One user wrote, “Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud.” The second wrote, “She looks stunning but perhaps they could have made the top bit detachable.” While the third commented, “Who has to sit behind that woman with the white veil.” However, many fans showered praises for Tems’ eye-catching outfit. One person wrote, “If you’re sitting BEHIND greatness that is known as Tems, then perhaps you’re just not that important,”

Who is Tems?

Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, is a well-known Nigerian singer and songwriter. The singer rose to fame for her 2020 song “Essence” which was featured on Billboard Hot 100. The song has also won a Grammy award nomination. The same year, Tems collaborated with Drake for the “Fountains” song that featured on the Billboard chart. In the 95th Academy Awards, Tems was nominated for best original song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up."

