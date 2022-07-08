Iman Vellani on plans for her Hollywood career post Ms. Marvel: I'm not going to plan my future

Iman Vellani's charismatic performance as the feisty Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel is procuring a ton of praises and love for the 19-year-old actress. You will refuse to believe that Ms. Marvel marks Iman's debut acting project, given how talented Vellani is. While we're counting down the days for the series finale of the Disney+ show, taking place next week, we can't help but wonder what's in store for Iman Vellani's Hollywood career outside of the MCU?

In an interview with NME, Iman Vellani was asked if she's got any plans for her career post Ms. Marvel. To this, Iman confessed, "Nope! I didn't even know I could do this. Ms. Marvel came out of nowhere and so I decided I'm not going to plan my future. I'm just going to see where life takes me." Furthermore, Vellani couldn't help but quip, "If it's an indie thing then great, if it's Fast and Furious 29 then great. I don't know! I'm going with the flow here."

While Iman Vellani is keeping mum about her Hollywood plans outside of the MCU, there is one project that we're guaranteed to see the actress in after Ms. Marvel; The Marvels. The highly-awaited MCU Phase 4 movie stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers - who Kamala Khan is a big fangirl of - Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Also starring in The Marvels is Hallyu star Park Seo Joon, while the Nia DaCosta directorial is slated for a July 28, 2023 release in the US.

Which genre would you like to see Iman Vellani star in outside of the MCU? What do you think is going to happen to Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel Ep 6, which marks the season finale of the popular show? Share your personal picks and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

