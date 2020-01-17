Immigration lawyers suggest Meghan Markle's application for British citizenship might get affected by Megxit

Meghan Markle’s British citizenship could be jeopardized if she moves to Canada or any other country. Read on to know more.

Even though she is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s application for British citizenship could be in jeopardy if she and her husband, Prince Harry, move to Canada. While the two have decided to put some distance between them and the royal family in order to become financially independent, moving to another country might cause problems for Meghan’s British citizenship. She may be a part of the royal family, but Meghan is yet to be accepted for British citizenship.

According to a report by Daily Express, an immigration lawyer has stated that Megxit could affect the American-born’s bid for UK citizenship. The former Hollywood actress started the process for citizenship shortly after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. She applied for the procedure as the spouse of a British citizen. As per the Home Office rules, applicants are required not to have spent more than 270 days out of the country in the three years before applying.

Markle could run into trouble when the officials calculate the number of days she was absent from the country, immigration website Free Movement reported. An Immigration lawyer told The Times of London that there is no harm in going outside the country, but the lawyers always suggest their clients that for a smooth procedure, they should at least spend about six months and one day every year in the UK.

However, the website also stated that even if she does not obtain citizenship, she could still be allowed to remain in the country indefinitely is the stay is approved by Home Secretary. Meanwhile, according to Meghan’s spokesperson, the Duchess is still the path to British citizenship. Now that the queen has approved Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties, the two are expected to settle in Canada, with their son Archie for the time being. While the couple’s long-term plan is to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, according to Daily Mail, Markle is not ready to move to America till the time Trump is the president.

